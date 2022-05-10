The Logan City School Board revised its policies for transgender students participating in school sports during a meeting on Tuesday.
With the Utah Legislature recently passing House Bill 11, which bans transgender girls from participating in female sports, the board had to implement new rules at the Logan School District.
Previously, the district followed the rules and policies put forth by the Utah High School Activities Association — if a transgender student wished to participate in a gender segregated sport according to gender identity rather than assigned gender, the school should allow it.
Superintendent Frank Schofield said though transgender girls cannot compete in female sports, the bill still allows transgender individuals to participate with school teams.
“They can practice with the team. They can attend team events. They are not allowed to compete,” Schofield said.
All other policies regarding transgender students in the district will remain the same, according to Schofield. Official records will reflect the name and sex that is on the student's birth certificate, and unofficial records will reflect the pronouns that align with the student's gender identity. Unofficial records can only be changed for a minor with the approval from a student's parent or guardian.
When it comes to gender-segregated school facilities, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, the district policy states school administrators will take into consideration the desires of individual transgender students, their parents and the privacy interests of other students.
The policy also states, “In addition to having the transgender student use the facilities corresponding with the gender identity, potential accommodations include use of single use restrooms or changing spaces or using facilities at a different time than other students.”
During a student walkout in protest of HB11 in April, some students discussed school policies and their experiences with The Herald Journal. Jay Bates Domenech, a transgender student at Logan High, said they had bad experiences in school locker rooms. When they asked the administration and the gym teacher at the school if they could use a gender-neutral locker room, they placed Bates Domenech in the disabled girl's locker room.
This led to Bates Domenech being talked about offensively by other students, and ultimately skipping gym class.
Elise Carter, another student at Logan High, said it is almost impossible to get permission to use the gender-neutral bathrooms. And often times they have been trashed or vandalized.
“I just use the girl's bathroom,” Carter said. “Because it’s safer. Because it’s easier.”