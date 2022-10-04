As of Monday, the Logan City School District is providing lunch to their enrolled students for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Board of Education for the Logan City School District voted to foot the bill for student lunches at a meeting on Sept. 27.
As of Monday, the Logan City School District is providing lunch to their enrolled students for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Board of Education for the Logan City School District voted to foot the bill for student lunches at a meeting on Sept. 27.
Though students are still welcome to bring their own lunches and will still have to pay for food purchased from schools’ a la carte menus, those who choose a regular school lunch will do so without exchanging any money.
During the meeting, Superintendent Frank Schofield explained how all students had been ensured a free lunch through federal COVID relief funds.
The funding, however, ended this year.
“We know we still have students who would benefit from free lunch whose parents do not make application for the program for a variety of reasons,” Schofield said.
The board brought the policy back on a smaller level during the meeting, using federal COVID relief funds that the state of Utah has allocated to the district.
According to Schofield, the estimated expense will be $241,000. He said additional funds are available if that sum increases.
“Some people might wonder why are we doing this tonight as opposed to the start of the school year,” Schofield said. “One of the reasons is we know that during the pandemic, because lunch was free to everyone, we didn’t get really good records of how many students and their families were actually experiencing poverty.”
Waiting until now, Schofield said, gave the district a better understanding of what conditions students are experiencing.
Paul Guymon, the child nutrition manager for the district, explained while most schools in the state are seeing a decrease in free or reduced lunch applications from 2019, Logan's district is seeing a small increase in applicants among enrolled students.
“I am not aware of any school district that is above 50% in our state,” Guymon said. “We’re not there either, but we’re about 42-43%.”
Pre-covid, Guymon said, the statistic was closer to 38-39%.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.