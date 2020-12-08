Parents with children enrolled in the Dual Language Immersion program offered at the Logan City School District are breathing a sigh of relief as the Board of Education chose not to end one of the languages — for now.
When the board met on Tuesday, members heard from the public and considered a proposal that would make Hillcrest Elementary a fully DLI school in one year, but one of the current languages offered would be eliminated.
After hearing roughly an hour of public comment via video conferencing for the virtual meeting, the board unanimously voted to table the decision until January so staff members could create a new proposal that would analyze the feasibility for both the Spanish and Portuguese programs to continue at Hillcrest.
The meeting was also streamed on Facebook, where parents shared their frustration with what they feel is a lack of communication from the district — especially for families who speak Spanish as their primary language at home — and hope the district would allow more comment before the next vote.
