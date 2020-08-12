As head coach of Logan High’s drill team, Maryn Lindley is no stranger to performance. It’s a little strange, then, that her biggest claim to fame this summer was for her role as a basketball.
Lindley and Hi-Los assistant coach Katelyn Smith created a 15-second basketball-themed video to cheer up the team up after their choreographer contracted COVID-19 last month. Lindley dressed as a basketball, crouching and bouncing as Smith dribbled her in her driveway to a drum break of “Get’cha Head in the Game” from “High School Musical.”
“My friend had an orange dress, and I wrapped myself in the dress,” Lindley said. “And she put on some of her husband’s clothes and started bouncing me, and I just bounced on my feet and would move as the song kind of skipped.”
The video went viral on the social network TikTok, stacking up nearly 3 million views and more than half a million likes. CBS even picked up the clip for its Greatest #StayAtHome Videos 1-hour special airing 6 p.m. Friday.
“We didn’t try and make it viral,” Lindley said. “But we posted it on TikTok and tagged our girls in it so the could see it, trying to cheer them up, and then it went viral. So it’s kind of silly.”
The Hi-Los’ character routine this year is basketball-themed, but the day they were set to learn the number, the choreographer found out she had contracted COVID-19. To help soften that blow to morale, Lindley and Smith recruited their husbands to film the basketball video, got a Hi-Lo to post it to TikTok, and went to bed. The next morning, it had 15,000 likes.
“And just throughout the day, it just started blowing up,” Lindley said. “And our girls could not believe it. They just thought it was hilarious that something so stupid was so funny to people.”
Making the video wasn’t too hard, Lindley said — other people had made similar videos on TikTok, so she watched a few to figure it out. The hardest part of being a basketball?
“It burned the crap out of my calves,” Lindley said.
The video is available on Lindley’s TikTok profile, TikTok.com/@marlindley.