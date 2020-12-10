Due to an increase of 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases within four days, Logan High School will move to a remote learning platform, as was announced by the Logan City School District on Thursday.
"We've had a rough few days," said Shana Longhurst, the district's communication specialist.
When school started on Monday, there were zero known active cases. By the end of the day, five had been confirmed. By the time the numbers were released on Thursday, roughly 200 students were in quarantine and confirmed cases had tripled.
According to a press release, Superintendent Frank Schofield said the decision was made based on the increase “and the likelihood that the number of positive cases will rise over the weekend.”
Classes will continue online until Dec. 18, when the winter break begins, and in-person classes are expected to resume on Jan. 4, as previously planned.
"We had enough cases come in that we were not comfortable with, and more school spread than we were comfortable with," Longhurst said. "It's very widespread."
This story will be updated.