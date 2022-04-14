On Thursday at 9:45 a.m., Jay Bates Domenech stood up in math class and walked out the front doors of Logan High.
Though they were the only person in their class to leave, Bates Domenech was not alone.
Nearly 40 other students at Logan High School walked out of their classes in protest against House Bill 11 — a bill which passed on March 25 banning transgender girls from participating in female sports.
Members of the crowd took turns speaking about the issue.
“I encourage all of you to fight wherever you can,” said Vincent, a Logan High junior who asked not to be identified by last name. “Whether it be on the street, whether it be signing petitions, or whether it be donating to someone's cause. Stand up for someone experiencing discrimination in your everyday life.”
Though originally vetoed by Gov. Spencer Cox, the Utah Legislature overrode his vote, passing the bill into law. Bates Domenech planned Thursday's walkout to show that transgender students are not alone — and to show opposition to the legislature's vote.
“Woke millennials on Twitter aren’t the only ones who are against this. There's a whole generation of people in school who are also fighting for this,” Bates Domenech said, “and we will vote you out.”
Bates Domenech, who identifies as non-binary, mentioned they had many friends who wanted to attend the walkout, but couldn’t out of fear of being ostracized.
“It’s really scary to do this kind of thing at all,” they said, “but especially in Utah and in a Utah school.”
Elise Carter, a junior at Logan High, said transgender students in Utah face an array of challenges. From the anxiety they experience using gendered restrooms and locker rooms, to feeling invalidated by their peers and teachers, many students have a hard time feeling safe at school.
Carter said they use the girl's bathroom at school — though they don’t identify as one — to avoid the effort transgender students have to make to use gender neutral bathrooms.
“I don’t want to have to put myself out there just to be able to use the bathroom,” Carter said.
Because of the anxiety and pressure Carter faces at school, they decided not go to class and instead wait in the bathroom until it was time for the walkout.
“I knew my teacher wouldn’t be cool with me walking out,” Carter said. “I didn’t want to deal with that.”
Students were not the only ones to attend this event. A parent, who asked not to be named for personal reasons, came to the walkout in support of her daughter who is transgender.
“All these people need to know how loved they are,” she said.
The bill doesn’t directly affect her daughter because she gave up on sports before reaching high school, but she said her heart breaks for the other transgender students who will not get the opportunity.
“They hear these senators say these things and think they hate them,” she said. “I don’t want them to feel like that’s the way the world thinks.”
After a variety of students shared a few words, Bates Domenech led the group into five minutes of silence to remember transgender individuals who have lost their lives.
“This isn’t just a trans issue,” Bates Domenech said. “This is for everyone who knows a trans person, or everyone who has a class with a trans person. It's an everyone issue.”