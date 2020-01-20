Logan High School will host its Incoming Freshman Student and Parent Night at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The evening’s primary goal is to help students who will be incoming freshmen with their transition to high school and to help excite and engage them in the process.
Representatives from various clubs, athletics and innovations programs, as well as teachers and counselors, will all be present at the event and will be looking forward to meeting both future students and their parents.
Many frequently asked questions that incoming ninth grade students typically have will be answered that night.