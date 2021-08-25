COVID-19 cases are rising in Northern Utah as the school year begins.
Paola Johnson is a Logan mother of two elementary students. As school resumes, she is trying to take precautions to keep her family safe.
“Of course I am worried," she said. "But I think that during this time my children have learned to try as much as possible when they come home to take off their shoes. The first thing is to wash our hands, wherever we go, we come home and wash our hands, take off our clothes and put on clean clothes. Obviously keeping distance from people, wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer. But at the end of the day, we can't do more than that. But, for me, the importance of my children’s mental health also plays an important role."
Cache County averaged nearly 31 newly detected COVID-19 cases a day over the past week, the Bear River Health Department reported Wednesday. Forty five Cache residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past three weeks, according to BRHD figures, and four have died.
Of especial concern to medical experts is evidence that the virus's delta variant "has shown greater ability to infect younger people, including children, than the original strain, and it is much more contagious," the Utah Medical Association stated in a media release Monday.
"Throughout the state of Utah, we have had about 800 children require hospitalization due to COVID-19, some of whom have required intensive care and some of whom have developed MIS-C, a complication that affects many internal organs, especially the heart," UMA stated. "Considering that information, we want to counter the misconception that children do not get COVID-19 or that the virus is not a concern for kids."
