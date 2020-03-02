Logan City School District is considering cutting back from two dual language immersion programs to focus on one, and a meeting is scheduled Wednesday to take public input on the change.
This cutback could impact both Bridger Elementary School, which has a Spanish dual language program, and Hillcrest Elementary School, which offers a Portuguese dual language program.
According to Shana Longhurst, the foundation executive director and district communications specialist for Logan City School District, although parent feedback regarding the two programs has been overwhelmingly good, both programs have faced challenges due to low levels of enrollment.
“Both of our elementary DLI programs have been sustained, in part, due to heavy recruiting and student placement by the building principals. We have not typically had enough families come forward seeking enrollment on their own, so the principals have placed newly registered students in DLI in order to maintain enrollment, always after consulting with the student’s family.” Longhurst wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. “For a variety of reasons, students and families who are placed in the program instead of admitted after seeking enrollment leave the program more frequently.
This increased attrition affects the cost of the program, the disparities between DLI and non-DLI class sizes, and the long-term viability of the program as students progress into higher grades.”
In response to enrollment challenges, the district is considering eliminating the dual language program at Bridger Elementary School and transitioning to a single program, which would be taught at Hillcrest Elementary School.
Students currently enrolled in a dual language immersion program would be able to continue their participation in the program through ninth grade, regardless of any program cuts.
“We want patrons to be very clear about that. We would simply have the first grade class of 2020-2021 be placed at Hillcrest, and focus on a single language, based on input from parents from across our district.” Longhurst said. “Our goal is to provide a robust, ongoing DLI program for the students of our district. We believe we can do that better as we transition to a single language, at a single school.”
Any parents wishing to receive more information on this matter or offer feedback to the district are invited to attend a “DLI Parent Input Meeting” hosted by the district Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Mount Logan Middle School, located at 875 N. 200 East in Logan.