The Logan City School District has decided to delay making any changes to its two dual language immersion programs after receiving an overwhelming amount of parent feedback.
Earlier, the Logan City School Board announced at a parent information meeting on March 4 that they intended to vote on the fate of both programs at its board meeting on Tuesday.
According to Superintendent Frank Schofield the school board was considering the following four decisions:
— Transitioning to a single DLI program, housed at Hillcrest Elementary.
— Maintaining two DLI programs for students who are currently enrolled.
— Selecting Portuguese or Spanish as the ongoing target language for DLI.
— Investigating the feasibility of providing busing for DLI students.
Parents of students in dual language immersion classes took action and encouraged fellow parents via social media to register their children for the two programs.
A Change.org petition entitled “Save BOTH DLI Programs in Logan City School District” emerged and asked that the school board attempt to work through the growing pains of the two programs. The petition had over 900 signatures at the time of this article.
The school board released a new statement on the afternoon of March 6, stating it appreciates the ongoing inpu.
"As a result of that input, the Board has chosen to continue those discussions with patrons and staff," the board stated. "Based on the feedback from our patrons, the Board of Education has directed the district administration to postpone any decision regarding the structure of DLI until next winter."
The extra time will allow the district to investigate questions from patrons and staff, the district stated, and "the focus will be to consider the needs of the individual DLI programs, as well as the needs of the district as a whole.”
According to the school district’s statement, the school board will make a final decision regarding the long-term plans for DLI before January 2021.
At its meeting on Tuesday the board reiterated this statement, and a parent representative of both dual language programs expressed their thanks during the public comment period.
Regardless of the recent turn of events, some parents of children in the two dual language immersion programs are still a bit leery of the school board.
“They gave the public barely over a week to express any input from when they informed us of any concurrent concerns to when they plan to dismantle one of the programs we worked to help them build,” wrote Katie Chapman, mother of two children in the Portuguese program at Hillcrest, in an email to The Herald Journal.
Chapman wrote that the district originally requested input "without offering any hope that there might be an option to save both of these programs, causing the two programs to feel in competition with one another when we would rather work together with each other and the district to find solutions.”
Jennifer Duncan, a parent of a child in the Portuguese program at Hillcrest, feels the district and its board managed the situation poorly.
“While I just learned that there will be a delay in making any decision regarding this program until next winter, for which I am extremely grateful, this is the third time that the Portuguese program specifically has been under attack (I can't speak to the Spanish program)," Duncan wrote. "This has been exhausting and demoralizing for both parents and students.”
Parents of children currently enrolled in dual language immersion programs are still urging parents who are interested to enroll their children in the programs in a display of support to the school board.
“Parents need to complete school choice and DLI forms right away," Duncan wrote, "and the school district needs to be encouraged to promote this program, starting today.”
For parents wishing to enroll children entering first grade in fall 2020 in a dual language immersion program, you can apply for the Portuguese program at Hillcrest at https://www.loganschools.org/hillcrest-dli-application.
And for the Spanish program at Bridger at https://www.loganschools.org/dual-language-immersion-application-online?rq=Bridger.
“I hope that the School Board decides to continue, with real efforts at recruitment by the district, for this next year while they begin an openly transparent study of all the positives, challenges, and options to address the latter and expand the former,” Chapman said.