A sixth-grader from Logan has advanced to the quarterfinals in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Peregrine Lewis, 12, is a student at The Center for Creativity, Innovation and Discovery. In February, he was the winner of the fourth annual Herald Journal Unified Spelling Bee.
Lewis also won the local competition last year, but the national competition was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lewis said he’s a little nervous for the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
“If the preliminaries were difficult, then who knows how hard the quarterfinals are going to be,” he said.
Lewis and his fellow competitors have been participating virtually from their own homes with proctors.
Lewis’ father, Zak, said aside from a few technical difficulties in the virtual preliminaries on Saturday, the competition has been going well and he’s very excited for his son.
After the quarterfinals and the semifinals take place this month, the finals will be July 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
Lewis said if he makes it to the finals, he’s most excited to go to Disney World.
Amy Kleiner, the local district spelling bee chair, has been the proctor for Lewis and will proctor his spelling Tuesday.
Usually once the preliminaries start, all of the kids will travel to Washington D.C. to compete together in person, but this year they’ve been competing from home with proctors to make sure they’re following the rules.
Kleiner said Scripps provided every competitor with a Macbook and an internet cord.
Kleiner said Lewis advanced to the quarterfinals after correctly spelling “consigliere” and “tropia” and correctly defining “avarice” at the preliminaries Saturday.
Kleiner said the competition began with 209 students and is now down to 74.
“This is the first time we’ve had someone advance to the quarterfinals, so we’re pretty excited about it,” she said.
Kleiner said the competitions are broadcast on ESPN3 and can be accessed at spellingbee.com.
One other quarterfinalist is from Utah: Aditya Jonnalagedda, 11, from Salt Lake City. The quarterfinalists are in grades fifth to eighth.