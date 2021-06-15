Peregrine Lewis, a sixth-grader from Logan, tied for 43rd after the quarterfinals in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Lewis, 12, is a student at The Center for Creativity, Innovation and Discovery and participated in the spelling bee after winning the fourth annual Herald Journal Unified Spelling Bee in February.
During the virtual competition on Tuesday, Lewis correctly spelled “georama” in the spelling bee’s fourth round, but failed to correctly define “garrulity” in the fifth round, which was a vocabulary round.
“Per was an exceptional competitor and it was so much fun to watch him compete this week,” said Amy Kleiner, Lewis’ proctor for the competition.
Aditya Jonnalagedda, 11, from Salt Lake City was also eliminated in the fifth round.
48 students will advance to the semifinals of the spelling bee, which will also be virtual and take place on June 27. The finals will be held in person at Disney World.