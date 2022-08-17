Justin Clawson

My name is Justin Clawson and I am the new Utah State University Agriculture Extension Agent for Cache County. I was born and raised in Cache Valley. My parents were raised on dairy farms in Paradise and Hyrum. My father was a Research Technician at Utah State University on the Small Grains Breeding Program for 35 years. I loved going to my grandparent’s farms and feeding cows, hauling hay and moving sprinkler pipe.

When I turned 8, my uncle introduced me to showing dairy calves in 4-H at the Cache County Fair and at the Richmond Black and White Days. When I got into high school, I talked my parents into letting me show hogs. My senior year of high school, the last year I could show, I was so proud to take 3rd place in Market. It became a project that my two brothers continued after me and I would continue to help with. In high school, I got a summer job breeding spring barley on the Utah State University Small Grains Breeding Program.

