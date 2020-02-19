A Mount Logan Middle School student won second place in this year’s Northern Utah Chapter MATHCOUNTS competition, advancing to the state competition next month.
Fifty-one sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students from 11 different schools participated in the competition on Feb. 8 at Weber State University.
Angela Zhan, a seventh grader from Mount Logan Middle School, took first place in the written competition and second place in the countdown competition, earning second place overall.
“I went to the math competition last year, but I didn’t win anything,” Angela said. “But this year I … worked harder and I got first place in MATHCOUNTS.”
MATHCOUNTS is an extracurricular program designed to improve math skills in middle school students.
“The program focuses on middle school students, who are at a crucial stage in developing and sustaining math interest and ability,” stated a press release distributed by MATHCOUNTS. “Students who do not begin developing strong problem-solving, logical thinking and analytical abilities in middle school will face an uphill battle later in life if they wish to pursue a medical, scientific, mathematical, engineering or technical career.”
Angela was one of three students who represented Mount Logan Middle School, all of which were coached by math teachers Trent Christensen and Erin Kiely.
Angela and the other students would prepare with Christensen and Kiely in Mount Logan’s math club, which meets every Tuesday.
“At math club I would do problems, and at home I would do a few MATHCOUNTS problems I would find online,” Angela said. “They have all kinds of problems, like geometry, algebra, a few … statistics.”
The Zhan family are no strangers to the MATHCOUNTS competition.
“My son won like two years ago … they like math, they try different problems and solve it,” said Jixun Zhan, Angela’s father. “I think this is a kind of accomplishment for them … in some cases if they don’t know how to do it I can teach them, but not all the problems.”
Angela will advance to the Utah State MATHCOUNTS competition on March 7 at the Taylorsville Campus of Salt Lake Community College. She hopes to qualify at the state-level competition and move on to the national competition, which will be May 10-11 in Orlando, Florida.
“To win something at nationals would be super cool too,” Angela said.