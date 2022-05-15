On Friday morning, local middle school student Giovanni Munice said goodbye to a small trout he helped raise as it swam to shelter in the mossy vegetation of Wellsville Reservoir.
Thanks to eighth graders at Mount Logan Middle School taking part of the Trout in the Classroom program, the reservoir is now home to 150 new rainbow trout.
Munice and many other students gathered around the water as volunteers from the Cache Anglers acclimated the trout into the water. Each student grabbed a small cup and scooped a rainbow trout out of a cooler used to transport the fish, and said their goodbyes to the trout they had spent hours caring for.
In February, the Cache Anglers gave the students around 300 rainbow trout eggs obtained from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
After the students spent three months learning the proper ways to take care of fish, what kind of environment rainbow trout need, the proper temperatures and pH levels for fish tank water, and about conservation of surrounding freshwater fish, the little trout were successfully released Thursday and Friday morning.
Trout in the Classroom takes place each year, and according to Cache Angler volunteer Mark Debby, Trout Unlimited — the organization funding these activities — is one of the most effective conservation organizations. He said Trout in the Classroom is important as many conservation organizations don’t have many young people involved.
“I think it's really important that kids understand how important water and fish are as a resource,” Debby said.
Along with that, Debby said Trout in the Classroom is an excellent way to educate student because it takes them outside the classroom.
“They come out here and they make connections,” Debby said. “They learn that they also need those important things in the pond where they live.”
Debby said he hopes the students retain the things they've learned as they enter adulthood.
“Trout and a lot of the fish and birds that they are seeing today, they need this water, they need it to be cold and clean in order for them to survive,” Debby said. “Hopefully this is something that is memorable and helps them make connections about how the natural world interacts.”
Along with releasing the trout into the reservoir, Cache Anglers volunteers brought supplies for all of the kids to go fishing. Students stood around the water and cast their lines, though some of them had never been fishing before.
John Westenskow, a Cache Angler volunteer who assisted the students, said educating students about fishing also teaches important lessons about fish and conservation.
“Fishermen are really important, because they are the ones who are on the water,” Westenskow said. “They are usually the first to notice when something is going wrong with the water or fish.”
Westenskow said the presence of trout are indicative of the overall health of Cache Valley waters. Because of this, he has spent some time teaching the kids about fishing flies, aquatic insects and the right kinds of bait to use when fishing.
The kids were excited to try fishing as a reward for their hard work in the classroom. One student, Keilei Lowe, was happy she as able to get out of the classroom.
“It’s just nice to be out here in nature," Lowe said. "The sun is shining. It just feels good."