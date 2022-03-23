Stokes Nature Center, in conjunction with Adam's Wealth Advisors, will be hosting the Mountain to Music Community Festival at Cherry Peak Resort this Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. The price includes food, Casper’s ice cream, and a concert by local folk band Highline Drifters. Local nonprofits and businesses will be hosting activities prior to the start of the concert.
“We started planning (this) about a year ago,” said Michelle Sagers, Stokes Nature Center’s Community Program Coordinator. “It’ll be a fun day for people to come up, get in the last skiing of the year and enjoy some good food, activities and music up at Cherry Peak.”
All of the proceeds will benefit Stokes' preschool scholarship program, which helps families in need pay for preschool at the center. Stokes' preschool runs four days a week and uses Montessori methods to help children interact with nature.
"It is really good to get kids outside and engaging with nature, following the seasons and changes there, and connecting with (the) beautiful nature we have,” Sagers said.
In addition to the event, Cherry Peak will also be offering 50% lift tickets for those who purchase a ticket to the festival and those who ride their bike to the resort will receive a prize.
“We hope this event offers our entire community a chance to experience and enjoy each other and the beautiful valley we live in,” Sagers said.