Calling the International Space Station… Calling the International Space Station…
Students from Ridgeline and Sky View high schools shared in a rare experience on Tuesday when they made radio contact with the International Space Station.
The activity was facilitated through the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS) project. Volunteers with the Bridgerland Amateur Radio Club operated specialty equipment to establish contact with the ISS.
After connecting with the station, students were allowed to ask questions fielded by NASA astronaut Josh Cassada over a brief period while the station was in range.
“Welcome, Ridgeline High, to the International Space Station. We are flying overhead for the next 10 minutes traveling at 17,500 miles an hour. Can’t wait to talk to you — over,” said Cassada over the air.
In quick succession, the students asked a series of questions about Cassada’s motivations and inspirations for becoming an astronaut, the best views from space, and experiences with space-station life.
“Holy smokes, I never realized how frustrating it could be that nothing stays where you left it. You open up a bag up here and stuff just starts going — and it silently leaves the room,” Cassada said in response to a student.
Approximately 16 questions were asked by students before the connection was lost.
“It’s a really unique experience,” said Ellie Stephenson, a Ridgeline senior involved with the project. “It’s not every day that you get to, like, listen or even talk to an astronaut on the space station.”
Though the activity seemed to go off without a hitch, there was a touch of consternation within the group after a handful of initial calls to the station yielded no response.
“I didn’t think about what happens if you don’t reach the space station,” said Emma Smith, a Ridgeline teacher affectionately known as “Super Smith.” “It’s amazing that this happened — I just can’t get over it.”
Stephenson said she shared similar thoughts.
“I was really nervous,” Stephenson said, “and then when Cassada finally responded it was, like, a big breath of relief.”
Even still, Smith said making contact with the ISS was a childhood dream.
“I’ve always, always been a fanatic. When I was about 10, my mom wrote to NASA and asked if they’d send astronaut autographs — which they actually did,” Smith said, explaining the response from NASA “fueled the fire that was already there.”
Smith said she heard about the ARISS project when she first began teaching, but put it aside due to equipment cost and a lengthy waitlist. But then she got a helping hand from BARC.
“BARC wanted to do this and they had the equipment,” Smith said, explaining at that point she was “all in.”
Jason Peterson, BARC’s team lead for the event, said this ARISS event was approximately three years in the making.
“Three years in research, learning, gaining the technical skill, gaining the equipment, constructing everything in a manner that can be put together like this,” Peterson said.
Peterson said BARC applied for a grant that provided thousands of dollars for the purchase of specialized equipment most amateur radio operators don’t typically have.
“Years ago, amateur radio operators used to talk to the ISS. They’d just be driving home and the ISS would be flying over and they just chat with the astronauts — those days are passed,” Peterson said. “It’s at a point in time where, if you want to talk to an astronaut, really the best way to do it is through a school. And that’s when the vision came forward.”
Owen Garriott was the first astronaut to bring ham radio into space in 1983, according to an article published by NASA in 2000, after spending several decades as an amateur radio operator.
“When in orbit over land, I could make a CQ, which is a general call, and see who responded,” Garriott said in the NASA article. “I used a well-designed, hand-held antenna, known as a ‘cavity antenna’, which could be velcroed to the window. It was about 24 inches in diameter and looked somewhat like a large aluminum cake pan. The transceiver then connected to the antenna.”
Smith said Garriott’s efforts ultimately served as the launch pad for the ARISS project today.
“The cool thing about it is the astronaut gives up their time to do this,” Smith said. “This is his scheduled leisure time.”
Ridgeline was chosen as one of nine schools in the U.S. selected for the event, though Sky View students also participated and one was able to ask a question.
Smith explained Sky View’s involvement with the activity this way: “The Sky View astronomy teacher (Kelli Searle) is a former student of mine when I taught at Box Elder High School. And she took astronomy — loves astronomy. We’ve just had this great relationship over the years.”
The ARISS project is managed by international group representing several countries across the globe, according to the project’s website. It is volunteer-based, the site states, run by folks from amateur radio organizations from around the world.
Stephenson’s recent experiences in Smith’s class, as well as the recent ARISS activity, piqued her interest in learning more on topics relating to space. Soon, she said she will be visiting the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for her senior trip.
“I told Super Smith I was going to go to the Kennedy Space Center and we just kind of, like, geeked out about it,” Stephenson said. “They’ve got some of the original shuttles and things like that, and just a lot of information.”
