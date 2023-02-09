ridgeline space station

Katherine McNeil, left, listens as astronaut Josh Cassada, who is currently on the International Space Station, answers her question on Tuesday at Ridgeline High School.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Calling the International Space Station… Calling the International Space Station…

Students from Ridgeline and Sky View high schools shared in a rare experience on Tuesday when they made radio contact with the International Space Station.


