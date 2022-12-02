hjnstock-Old Main
Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Utah Board of Higher Education has started a nationwide search for the next president of Utah State University.

According to a news release Friday, a search committee is to be named in the coming days, though the search is to begin immediately with the help of a national search firm hired for the process.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.