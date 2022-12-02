The Utah Board of Higher Education has started a nationwide search for the next president of Utah State University.
According to a news release Friday, a search committee is to be named in the coming days, though the search is to begin immediately with the help of a national search firm hired for the process.
USU’s 17th president is expected to be in place by the summer of 2023, according to the release.
“As with all USHE presidential searches, the Utah Board of Higher Education intends to conduct a vigorous search for the best talent available. Our goal is to name an inclusive leader who is dedicated to the success of USU students, faculty and staff,” said Lisa Michele Church, Utah Board of Higher Education chair, in the release.
The search committee is to be co-chaired by Board Member Richard Wheeler and USU Board of Trustees Chair Kent Alder, the release states. Board representatives and trustees as well as USU faculty, staff, students and other stakeholders will be named to the committee in the coming days, the release states.
The committee will also facilitate public forums for public feedback on the presidential search. Updates on the search can be found at ushe.edu and usu.edu/president-search.
“In this search, we will call for community feedback which will be essential to informing our decision-making process. We look forward to hearing from students and stakeholders about their vision for Utah State University in the coming years,” Church said in the release.
On Nov. 22, USU President Noelle Cockett announced she would step down from her position on July 1. She was appointed as the 16th president of USU in 2017 and the first woman to serve as the leader of the university; she was initially hired as a faculty member in 1990.
“President Cockett has been a tremendous leader, both as president and in her other administrative roles,” Alder said in a news release at the time. “Noelle’s dedication to the Aggie family and USU’s land-grant mission comes across loud and clear in everything she does. She has positioned Utah State University to take on even greater challenges in the years ahead. The Board of Trustees is very grateful for her service to the campus community.”
