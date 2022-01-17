Utah State University announced the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art had received two grants totaling over $1 million on Thursday.
The museum was awarded the maximum grant of $750,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities in support of the construction of a new Art Research and Education Center on the university’s Logan campus. NEHMA also received a Cultural Capital Facilities Grant of $310,000 from the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.
The NEH grant is the largest federal grant for the arts received to date at USU. The UAM grant is also the first time the state has offered grant funding for arts facilities, allocating a total of $2 million across Utah.
“NEHMA is a unique learning resource,” USU Executive Vice President and Provost Francis Galey said in the release. “Our museum, and the new Art Research and Education Center, demonstrate that we take seriously our mission as a land-grant institution to provide access to education.”
NEHMA Executive Director and Chief Curator Katie Lee-Koven said in the announcement the cost of the facility is projected at $6.2 million, but has received a private gift of $2.8 million in support of the project.
Lee-Koven said the purpose of the new center was “twofold,” creating a space for students and the community to engage with art as well as accommodating the museum’s expanding collection. She envisioned an increase in “access and interaction” between the artworks and visitors, with the facility featuring “an open work area/classroom, research library, and visible storage component.”
“The visible storage really allows us to show how museums ‘do what we do’ caring for these collections and will allow artworks to be displayed in protective cases on a rotating basis or at the request of researchers or teachers,” Lee-Koven said. “Visitors will be able to use the new facility in a customized way to support curriculum and academic needs as well as personal research projects. Really, this facility has the capacity to add quality to the depth of learning we offer and complement the existing museum with interactive learning opportunities.”
“The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art is a treasured asset on our campus,” said USU President Noelle Cockett in the announcement. “We are honored that the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Utah Division of Arts & Museums have provided funding for this initiative.”
The grants come on the cusp of the museum’s 40th anniversary celebration starting Jan. 29, which will take a look at the past of NEHMA through one piece of art for each if its years.