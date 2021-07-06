Daryl Guymon was appointed as the new principal at Logan High School on July 1.
Ken Auld, the previous principal, was appointed in 2016 and resigned to be closer to family on the Wasatch Front.
Guymon graduated from San Juan High School in Blanding and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Utah State University. He said his two sons also graduated from USU.
Guymon said he’s been working with the Logan City School District for 26 years.
“I was elated to be able to get to work with the incredible LHS community,” he said. “I know the high quality and level of dedication of the LHS teachers and staff. I know the commitment of Logan parents and other members of the community. I know of the unlimited potential of the students who attend LHS.”
Guymon started teaching in 1995 as a 2nd grade teacher at Adams Elementary. He also taught 2nd grade at Hillcrest Elementary and 2nd and 4th grade at Woodruff Elementary.
He was the principal at Woodruff for nine years and principal at Mount Logan Middle School for four years.
Guymon also was the school district’s curriculum director for one year and worked as the district’s director of secondary schools for two years.
Guymon said he was most looking forward to continuing work with the teachers, staff, parents and students of LHS.
“Students at Logan High bring energy, enthusiasm, excellence, and dedication to their educational pursuits,” he said in a press release. “I give thanks to Superintendent Schofield and to the Logan City Board of Education for giving me this opportunity to serve in this capacity.”
“I have admired and respected Daryl since we were both elementary principals together,” Superintendent Frank Schofield said. “Daryl is passionate about the value of education and the importance of preparing students for their future. I am looking forward to the continued success of Logan High as Daryl joins the staff as principal.”