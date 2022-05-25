The Cache County Sheriff’s Office responded to a threat involving North Cache Middle School students on Wednesday.
According to Tim Smith, spokesperson for the Cache County School District, the Richmond middle school was placed in a “hall check” protocol for roughly an hour after one student threatened another student via text message.
Smith said the message mentioned a weapon, specifically a firearm.
The student who allegedly sent the threats was not at the school when the texts were sent, Smith said, nor did he arrive at the school after the fact.
Lt. Doyle Peck said deputies responded to a home in a town nearby and a resource officer made contact with the student inside the home via text message. Peck said the student turned himself over to the deputies’ custody.
Peck said it was unclear if the student had a firearm.
Smith explained hall checks involve bringing all the students inside the school, locking exterior doors and taking attendance while the students continue their classes.
The hall check is one of five emergency standard response protocols used in the district.
“A lockdown is a little more serious,” Smith said. “Hall checks are used a little bit more.”
Peck said the students are often trained on the response protocols. He said the training boosts efficiency for the responding officers. In this instance, Peck said deputies were quickly able to move their efforts off campus after determining the student wasn’t at school.
“(The students) practice this stuff,” Peck said. “This is a prime example as to why.”