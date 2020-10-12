A newly launched digital exhibit explores the similarities in Utah during the 1918 flu pandemic and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“The thing that surprised me the most was the interventions that worked 100 years ago are still being used today. We’ve had 100 years of technology development and have increased awareness with how viruses work, yet we’re still using the same basic tools," Logan Mitchell said.
Mitchell is an assistant professor in atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah. He said he stumbled upon newspaper clippings from 1918 while doing research about air quality in the state.
The exhibit is available at bit.ly/FluExhibit (URL is case-sensitive).
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here: https://www.upr.org/post/exhibit-examines-similarities-between-spanish-influenza-utah-current-pandemic.