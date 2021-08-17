A preliminary hearing has been set for a USU football player accused entering a Utah State University dorm room while intoxicated and sexually assaulting a resident.
Ismael Kalani Vaifo’ou, 22, appeared briefly in 1st District Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing to determine probable cause for the charges was set for Aug. 31.
Vaifo’ou faces one count of first-degree rape, three counts of third-degree forcible sexual abuse, one count of second-degree burglary and three additional misdemeanors for an incident alleged to have happened earlier this year.
On April 18, according to an affidavit filed with the court, Utah State University Police officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at a student housing center on campus. Vaifo’ou was located by officers on the first level of the building “showing signs of impairment due to alcohol,” police wrote.
Police wrote witnesses saw Vaifo’ou enter several student housing suites, and two individuals reported Vaifo’ou entered their dorm rooms.
Police wrote one alleged victim was asleep when Vaifo’ou entered her room.
“She stated to officers that she awoke to find Izzy laying in her bed next to her in only his underwear,” police wrote. The alleged victim “pushed him and told him to get out. She reported that Izzy then got up, put his clothes on and left her room.”
According to the affidavit, witnesses told police that the alleged victim made statements that a sexual assault had occurred.
When interviewed by police, according to the affidavit, Vaifo’ou admitted to touching the alleged victim over her clothing, asking if she wanted to have sex and then left the dorm after “she woke up and pushed him away.”
Police wrote the involved parties were unfamiliar with Vaifo’ou and he “was able to make entry into the suites and rooms as some of the (residents) would leave their doors unlocked or tamper with the locks so they would not latch.”
Vaifo’ou was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail. Court records show he was later granted “zero tolerance” pretrial release with several conditions including ankle monitor and no contact with the alleged victims. Vaifo’ou was also barred from the USU campus.
USU stated in a press release that Vaifo’ou had been suspended from the football team.