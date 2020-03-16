The Preston and West Side school districts have cancelled classes until their spring breaks, which each were set for March 23-27.
West Side is asking patrons to keep an eye out for more information.
At the end of the break, March 26, the Preston board will re-evaluate the scenario to see if additional time of closure is necessary, said district superintendent Marc Gee. He and other school officials made the decision with individual approval of district board members.
"There were a number of items to review to make sure this significant decision was thoroughly vetted. This closure is in response to changes in the situation and changes in advice from government leaders and continued monitoring of the situation," he wrote to patrons.
Although students will not be expected at school, teachers will be expected to be at school Tuesday-Thursday to prepare lessons to deliver to students in the event the closure lasts longer than through spring break. If teachers feel sick they will not be required at school this week.
In the event classes do not resume on March 30 as planned, more detailed information regarding options and expectations for learning from home will be delivered prior to the start of the home study program.
The school is also working on options for a lunch program for students in the event of a long-term closure and will reach out to gather information from homes about their interest in a lunch program.
Another consideration the district is preparing for is access to technology for continued education. In the event that a home does not have the required technologies, modifications will be made so that all students can continue to learn, said Gee.
However, school officials noted staying home will do no good if students don't stay away from public gatherings.
"As we made this decision, we consulted with the local health department and they indicated that these closures will only help stop the spread of the virus if students stay home and continue to exercise vigilance in basic hygiene like washing hands frequently."
This includes reconsidering travel plans associated with spring break. "We would encourage all to follow guidance from the local health department so that we can hasten the time when schools can be opened again."
Gee noted that 31 percent of the district's student body was not in class Monday, March 16. "There were a lot of families that felt they needed to keep their students home, and while this wasn't the primary reason (for deciding to close school for the rest of the week) it certainly didn't help," said Gee. Further recommendations from the national government also influenced the decision, he said.
The Centers for Disease Control states that "in the event of a school dismissal, ... discourage students and staff from gathering or socializing anywhere, like at a friend’s house, a favorite restaurant, or the local shopping mall."
Also today the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees unanimously voted to close all district schools from Tuesday through at least April 3 due to the threat of the coronavirus. Bear Lake School district made the same decision yesterday.