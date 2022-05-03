The hallways of Heritage Elementary School were filled with cheers of congratulations Tuesday afternoon, after a surprise announcement that principal Lance Robins would be awarded Outstanding Administrator of the Year award for the state of Utah
When Robins went to work that morning, he had no clue administrators and parents were planning to make the announcement. Kids were allowed to leave their classes early and fill the halls in celebration of their principal.
“It’s our hope that you will always look up to this person and remember how this person was your biggest cheerleader and how they made you feel,” announced Jami Stokes, a member of the school's Parent-Teacher Association. “This person is someone who puts their heart and soul into serving this school and making sure it is a positive place for learning and growth. These actions don't go unnoticed.”
Prior to the announcement, Stokes said, Robins was taken discreetly by one of the teachers at the school to distract him from the kids leaving class. Once his award was announced, he walked through every hall in the school. Kids applauded and shouted their words of thanks as he walked past.
The purpose of this award, according to Stokes, is to recognize educators who are making a difference in children's lives.
“He puts his heart and soul into this school and just makes the kids happy and safe here,” Stokes said. “He helps and encourages them to grow and to learn.”
On Halloween, Stokes’ kids had to miss out on the fun activities taking place at Heritage due to being quarantined with COVID-19. She said he called her kids personally to wish them a happy Halloween. He did this to every kid who didn’t attend that day.
“He really cares about the kids and wants them to know that he's thinking about them and that he appreciates them,” Stokes said. “It touched a lot of us.”
Along with that, the school recently held a “walkathon,” where Robins formulated a unique incentive: If they raised $10,000, he would sleep on the roof of the school. When the students met this goal, Robins said he would shave off his beard if they raised an additional $5,000.
Because the students raised all of the funds, as promised, this Thursday Robins will be shaving his beard. And on Friday he will be spending his night on the roof of Heritage Elementary.
Shaylene Merrill, the computer specialist at the school as well as a member of the PTA, said he is the kind of co-worker and administrator who always has an open door.
“The kids are always his number one priority with every decision he makes,” Merrill said. “That’s why this is so exciting.”
The assistant principal of the school, Cindy King, said when she recently started her position, she was excited to work with Robins because of his reputation.
“He has such a gift for connecting with people and helping them,” King said.
The students were ecstatic about the announcement. Fourth grader Nick Welaer said Robins is always happy at school.
“He’s the best principal I could ever have imagined to have,” Welaer said. “He always brings smiles to everyone's faces.”
Robins said he was humbled by the award and the response he got. He described his time at Heritage as “wonderful.”
“These are the best kids, the best parents, and the best community,” he said.