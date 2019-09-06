Local philosophy educators are inviting the public to give their take on climate change during an "ethics slam" on Monday in Logan.
The goal of the event is to get people talking — and listening to each other — on an important issue respectfully, regardless of disagreement.
"We need to start to see one another as human beings again and empathize with one another, regardless of our political disagreements," said event organizer Rachel Robison-Greene, a postdoctoral researcher who teaches philosophy at Utah State University.
Ethics slams are discussions modeled after poetry slams in that they happen in public spaces and are open-mic, according to Robison-Greene. The topic for Monday's ethics slam is "responding to climate change" and will be at 7 p.m. at Lucky Slice Pizza, 64 Federal Ave., Logan.
This is the seventh ethics slam between the Logan and Ogden communities organized by Robison-Greene and her husband, Richard Greene, who teaches philosophy at Weber State. The slams are sponsored by WSU's Richard Richards Institute for Ethics, the USU Philosophy Club and the Society for Women in Philosophy.
"These are popular events," Robison-Greene wrote in an email to the paper. "The last one we did was in April at The Crepery, and it attracted well over a hundred people. I think our communities are really starving for this kind of thing."
The first ethics slam Robison-Greene and her husband organized was in Ogden on the topic of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem.
Despite the heated conversations happening online about topics chosen for the ethics slams, Robison-Greene said attendees have kept things respectful.
"We haven't had any problems, and let me tell you, we've done really controversial issues," Robison-Greene said.
Organizers lay the groundwork for the discussion with a poster explaining the event's goals.
"So the community's sort of in the spirit of it, right out of the gate," Robison-Greene said. "There's little incentive or sort of peer pressure to behave the way you might behave on the internet. Everybody's coming and … just by their very presence at the event they agree to abide by this certain sort of code of conduct."
Participants are encouraged not to prepare "speeches," Robison-Greene said, but rather speak briefly about their perspective and respond to other participants to build a dialogue.