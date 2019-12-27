The Ridgeline High School Executive Council set a lofty goal of raising $10,000 for the families of fellow students this holiday season, but it exceeded that goal by more than half.
“I’m completely impressed by our Exec Council. They are very diligent in their efforts, and also very humble as they do it,” Brittany Foster, the principal of Ridgeline High School said. “I’m really lucky to be able to have such a great Exec Council and adviser.”
The Executive Council is a group of seniors elected to represent the school and plan various activities throughout the year. Adam Hegemann, the Executive Council secretary, and Eliza Dushku, the Executive Council vice-president, were assigned to plan and execute the RiverHawk Christmas fundraiser.
“We had to go from business to business explaining what RiverHawk Christmas was and then asking and hoping for donations,” Hegemann wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. “We didn’t know how much work it was going to be. It impacted us all differently. But I guess the end goal was what kept us motivated; we wanted to help those families going through a hard time.”
In addition to gathering donations from businesses, the students also raised funds through six silent auctions and a districtwide Christmas stomp, asking for donations in the school parking lot, and setting up competitions within the school to raise money, among other things.
“All in all, everyone wins because of the amount of money that is donated,” said Kaye Lyn Harris, the Executive Council faculty adviser. “The amount of money really helps these people.”
The money raised was used to buy food, gifts, and gift cards for 14 families in need, all of which were delivered on Monday.
“We would run everything up to the porch, knock on the door, and then run to a hiding place,” Hegemann said. “Every house was a different experience for those receiving our help. Some would weep while others would, silently in gratitude, take the gifts inside. We all were touched by seeing what difference we were making in our community.”