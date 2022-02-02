A satellite built by Utah State University's Get Away Special Team successfully launched from the International Space Station last week, the culmination of a ten-year student-led project. The four-inch cube will circle the planet in low Earth orbit for about a year, relaying data the whole time.
The Get Away Special Passive Attitude Control Satellite was deployed from the ISS by astronauts Raja Chari and Thomas Marshburn at around 5 a.m. Logan time. The GAS team watched through a live feed, bursting into cheers as the CubeSat left the station.
The next step was to see if GASPACS’ primary mission and navigational tool, an inflatable “aeroboom,” would extend correctly. The boom, meant both to steady the cube’s trajectory and study the viability of inflatable structures in space, was out and operational within the day.
The GAS team, made up of university undergrads, worked on the satellite for nearly a decade. The transient nature of the team posed some hurdles, as members would arrive and graduate within just a few years, making project continuity difficult.
Despite this, said GAS team faculty advisor Jan Sojka, the project was making progress — a cumulative result of the dozens of students who’d come before. But the ramp-up to an actual launch didn’t begin in earnest until around two years ago with the arrival of Jack Danos, the student coordinator of the GAS team. Danos and other team members began “aggressively” pursuing the goals and deadlines needed to make a launch.
“It was a real triumph in my mind for this team and the leadership structure,” said Sojka, the head of the physics department at USU.
The GAS team was present for the Dec. 21 launch of the SpaceX CRS-25 rocket carrying their small satellite payload, traveling to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to see it off.
Just over a month later, they watched from Logan as their satellite was deployed. Now GASPACS is orbiting the Earth, constantly transmitting information to a network of thousands of ground stations across the globe.
The team’s namesake, the Getaway Special program — officially known as the more-descriptive Small, Self-Contained Payloads program — was started by NASA in 1976, giving educational, government and commercial organizations relatively low-cost access to space flights. The very first of the Getaway Specials was purchased by Thiokol’s Gilbert Moore for $15,000 — nearly $75,000 today — which he donated to USU.
That first GAS experiment at USU traveled with the space shuttle Columbia’s fourth and final test flight in 1982. Over the next two decades, the team would send up over 30 other projects over 10 flights, more than any other university.
Sojka, a postdoctoral fellow when the first experiments were done and now faculty advisor to the program, has been involved with GAS since the beginning.
GASPACS’ deployment was the first for USU’s GAS team in over 20 years — the last taking place in 2001. The concluding Getaway Special flew in 2003, as part of Columbia’s final mission.
That trip ended in tragedy — upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, the shuttle broke up, killing all aboard. In the aftermath, NASA began to shift away from the use of space shuttles and the GAS program was canceled. The last shuttle mission flew in 2011.
“The benefits to the students who’ve participated in the GAS program are immeasurable,” said original GAS team member Terry Thomas at that time. “USU led the way in a program that broke stereotypes about cutting-edge space research. Students proved that good science and engineering could, in fact, be done successfully by undergraduates with a Spartan budget and a Spartan set of equipment.”
In the following years, the USU GAS team stayed busy in stops and starts. A few experiments were performed aboard NASA microgravity jets (affectionately known as “vomit comets”), but none returned to space.
Then, undergrad James Gardner applied to the NASA CubeSat Launch Initiative.
“He asked for one, and I signed off assuming that as an undergraduate team, they'll never give us a free ride to space. Well, lo and behold, NASA agreed: 'If you can build it, we'll fly it.' That was ten years ago,” Sojka said.
Now, after a decade of work, dozens of students, and just under 40 years since the first GAS experiment at USU, the team was in space once again.
For now, Sojka said the GASPACS project was at a "99% success" point — with main objectives accomplished, all that remains is to continue collecting data for the remainder of the satellite's life, before it burns up upon reentry into the atmosphere.
The GAS team is now part of an international network of ground stations, allowing for the convenient sharing of information from GASPACS to amateurs across the world.
“There's over a thousand amateur stations on the ground that can pick up and listen to satellites, and we've agreed to be part of that network. In return, different stations have picked up our datasets and made them available to us,” Sojka said. “So as the satellite's going 'round, it’s dumping data, and anybody listening can pick up images or housekeeping data or information. It's totally publicly available.”
One of the first of these ground stations to report communication with GASPACS was in Argentina, where they heard the opening notes of USU’s spirit song “The Scotsman.”
As for the future, Sojka said, the current members are already discussing plans for a second CubeSat — and more students are on the way.
“There's 30 or 35 students who want to be involved in creating the next CubeSat. It'd be hard to kill it off at this point, there's more than residual enthusiasm to move forward,” he said. “There's a whole bunch of new students doing this.”