Students from both Cache County and Logan School Districts received an unexpectedly long weekend yesterday — both districts cancelled some classes while opting for a late start on others due to the snowstorm that began making its way through Cache Valley on Sunday night.
Grades 1-12 began classes two hours later than usual, and morning kindergarten and preschool classes were cancelled although afternoon classes commenced as usual. All classes ended at their regularly scheduled times.
“Our most important consideration is the safety of our employees and our students,” stated Shana Longhurst, Logan City School District communications specialist, in an email to The Herald Journal. “We work very closely with the Cache County School District transportation department as we have a combined busing system. If they determine that buses can safely travel their assigned routes, schools will be open.”
Officials from both districts monitored weather reports closely and deliberated over whether or not to cancel classes completely. Officials from Logan City School District even drove typical school routes themselves to assess their safety.
Ultimately, all parents were notified via call, text or social media of the late start decision by 6 a.m. Monday.
“We know this is an inconvenience for parents, but we’re mainly doing it for the safety of students,” said Tim Smith, public information officer for Cache County School District.
The extra two hours not only gave students, parents, and faculty extra time to carefully make their way to schools, it also gave road crews extra time to clear away the bulk of the snow.
“We really work together. Nobody is trying to outdo the other, we just try to make the right decision,” said Mike Liechty, CCSD deputy superintendent.
The benefit of having a delayed start as opposed to a full snow day off is a delayed start still counts as a full school day, but a snow day must be made up for during another time of year, typically spring break.
The Preston Joint School District cancelled all Monday classes in response to the snow, likely due to the fact that Idaho school regulations do not require that snow days be made up for at a later date.
Classes at Utah State University continued as usual on Monday, despite the inclement weather.