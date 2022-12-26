The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Thursday the search committee that will help decide who the next Utah State University president.
The 19-member committee will include members of the board of higher education; USU trustees, faculty and staff; and community members and the university’s current student body president, Clara Alder.
The board’s policy is that the current chair is the only member authorized to speak to the media on matters concerning the board. Through a spokesperson, Chairwoman Lisa Michele Church said she was not available for an interview until next year. Additionally, The Herald Journal emailed Alder, who responded, “I am not making (a) comment on this at this time.”
In prepared statements via news release, search committee co-chair Kent Alder said he is “excited we have a diverse committee, which includes many perspectives, to identify a leader who will guide USU into its next phase of excellence.”
“We have selected exceptional individuals with strong ties to USU to conduct the search for the university’s next president. We are deeply thankful for the time they will offer to the search process and look forward to sharing our list of finalists with the Board of Higher Education,” said Richard Wheeler, committee co-chair, in the release.
The board has not laid out a firm timeline for each aspect of the USU presidential search, saying only that it hopes the new leader is in place by summer of 2023. USU’s current president, Noelle Cockett, announced her intent to resign come July 1, 2023, when she will return full-time to the department of animal, dairy and veterinary sciences.
The search committee’s job “in the near future,” according to a news release, will be to approve a USU president position description, call for applications as well as nominations for candidates and screen applicants before recommending up to five finalists for the board’s consideration.
The public will be part of the search process, as the committee intends to hold forums asking them to describe the qualities they’d like to see in a new president. What’s more, the finalists will each make visits to campus over several days next year. Those visits will include meetings with USU constituents and closed door interviews with the board of higher education.
The formation of the presidential search committee is standard procedure for the Utah Board of Higher Education — the same process occurred in 2016 during the search to find a successor then-USU President Stan Albrecht, who currently sits on the board.
Jim Laub, head of Cache Valley Electric, and Ron Jibson, former Questar president and CEO, have participated in past search committees. Scott Theurer, a committee member and Cache Valley dentist, is the husband of Teresa Theurer, who served on the Utah Board of Regents and was a member of the committee that recommended Cockett as one of five finalists to the USU presidency in 2016.
The members of the 2022 USU presidential search committee are:
• Richard Wheeler, search committee co-chair and member of the Utah Board of Higher Education
• Kent Alder, search committee co-chair and chairman of the USU Board of Trustees
• Scott Theurer, member of the Utah Board of Higher Education
• Gina Gagon, member of the USU Board of Trustees
• Wayne Niederhauser, member of the USU Board of Trustees
• Lisa Berreau, vice president for USU Office of Research
• John Ferguson, USU senior lecturer and faculty senate president
• Christy Glass, USU professor of sociology
• Alan Smith, dean of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services
• Kristian Olsen, associate vice president, USU Blanding
• Kelly Kopp, director of the Center for Water Efficient Landscaping
• Clara Alder, USU student body president
• Ron Jibson, former president and CEO of Questar
• Douglas Fiefia, USU Foundation board member
• Jim Laub, CEO of Cache Valley Electric
• Ernesto Lopez, Logan Municipal Council
• Sian Smith, director of USU Alumni Engagement and director of online programs for USU Extension
• Marilyn Cuch, director of undergraduate secondary teacher education program and senior lecturer at USU Uintah Basin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.