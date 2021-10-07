A telescope built by Space Dynamics Laboratory has led to the discovery of a brown dwarf dubbed “The Accident.”
Citizen scientist Dan Caselden discovered The Accident by luck while sifting through a vast inventory of 19.38 million images. There are only 2,000 known brown dwarfs in our galaxy and The Accident was not on the map because it was different from usual brown dwarfs. It emitted weak signatures, suggesting it is old and yet indicated higher temperatures. Typically brown dwarfs will become dull and cold as they grow older.
The Space Dynamics Lab created the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer space telescope, known as WISE, for NASA to map and catalogue the sky in 2009. The program took pictures of nearly a billion objects over a 13-month period. In 2013, NASA adapted WISE to identify near-Earth objects and renamed it NEOWISE. They then began hunting for comets, asteroids and other objects passing within 28 million miles of Earth’s orbit.
“The first meeting to discuss the WISE concept was held in Pasadena in May 1998 and was attended by one of SDL’s senior engineers, John Kemp,” said Pedro Sevilla, SDL's NEOWISE program manager. “WISE would provide results hundreds of times more sensitive at shorter wavelengths than the Infrared Astronomical Satellite, a very successful mission launched by the European Space Agency in 1983, which had conducted the only infrared all-sky survey at the time.”
Alan Thurgood, director of SDL’s Civil & Commercial Space Division, hopes that generations of scientists will benefit from WISE and NEOWISE to “observe the universe and understand our place in it.”
“The detection of this ancient brown dwarf exemplifies the important discovery mission enabled by the WISE space telescope,” Thurgood stated in a USU media release. “SDL remains committed in our efforts to provide support to NASA for this important mission.”
Astrophysicist J. Davy Kirkpatrick led a study at the Infrared Processing and Analysis Center at the California Institute of Technology that solved the mystery of how The Accident developed. The authors claimed The Accident could be as old as 13 billion years, which is double the median age of other brown dwarfs. This means it has a different chemical makeup and could lead to the discovery of other ancient brown dwarfs in neighboring galaxies.
The brightness in wavelengths indicates that The Accident contains little methane, meaning it most likely formed when the Milky Way was young and carbon-poor.
USU’s Space Dynamics Laboratory works closely with the Department of Defense and industry to “defend and protect the nation” as well as support NASA’s vision to “reveal the unknown for the benefit of humankind,” according to their website. The lab works closely in data gathering and analysis tools for all branches of the military.
In June, NASA extended the NEOWISE mission to hunt for asteroids and comets, including objects that could pose a hazard to Earth. NEOWISE is expected to continue operations until June 2023.