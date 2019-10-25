Before their game Friday, the senior players on the Mountain Crest High School football team presented a specialized wheelchair to their head coach’s son, who has cerebral palsy.
Suited up and ready to play, the players marched the wheelchair out to the 50-yard line just before their game with Uintah High School. In an emotional scene, the coach individually hugged and thanked each player on the field.
The chair will provide 6-year-old Trexton with necessary support while being able to traverse rough terrain. It has the ability to recline for comfort as well as fold for easy transportation. It also has a canopy to protect against adverse weather conditions. And it will last, providing years of use for Trexton.
“It’ll last seven to ten years,” said Mountain Crest Principle Teri Cutler.
According to Cutler, during head coach Jason Lee’s tenure at Mountain Crest, his wife, Lisa, and son “have not missed a football game, home or away.” Cutler said Trexton loves attending the games. In a speech during the presentation of the chair, the stadium announcer spoke to Lisa’s faithful carrying of her son up and down bleachers so he can be a part of the games, and the growing difficulty to do so as he continues to grow.
“We love you, coach Lee, Lisa, Trexton and the entire Lee family,” the announcer said to the attendants.
The purchase of the chair was funded by several anonymous donors and was organized over the course of a couple of months. The wheelchair cost over $3,000. Cutler said the funds were channeled through the Cache Education Foundation — a nonprofit, public organization that handles donations from individuals, businesses and organizations in support of Cache County School District.
Cutler said the donation was the result of the Mountain Crest football community recognizing a need and appreciating routine sacrifices of coaching staff families. She said the donors do not want recognition — they simply wanted to help.
“We have great kids and great community members,” Cutler said. “What it means, to me, is that we’re a family.”