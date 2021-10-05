The Stokes Nature Center will be undertaking a park revitalization project at Jay’s Well Park in Providence to turn the space into a pollinator garden and teaching area.
The center's plans will add “native pollinator-friendly” plants and interpretive signs. Local artist Vicki Speck will paint a mural on the pumphouse displaying mountains, plants and pollinator species across Cache Valley. The Nature Center hopes the project will add another community space to learn about and explore nature.
Executive Director Kendra Penry worked with Providence City Manager Ryan Snow and USU Extension on this project to turn Jay Well’s Park into “something beautiful.”
“They said they had a few spaces where the community had expressed desires, including this area," Penry said. "The city didn’t have a plan yet and said that Stokes Nature Center could take the project on and come up with a plan."
Snow said he's enjoyed the collaboration.
“Stokes has been great," he said. "I have nothing but great things to say about Kendra and her team."
Providence purchased the property in the 1990s to install a well, but it wasn’t until work on the master trail and park plan began that they realized the space could be utilized better. That’s how Penry ended up taking the project on.
“Parks, such as this one, show outdoor recreation is much more: a daily walk or time spent observing birds or butterflies is equally important for physical and mental health,” Penry stated. “Additionally, with pollinators including native bees, beloved monarchs, fireflies and many more in decline within Utah, providing a safe habitat for these species is crucial.”
The nonprofit Tree Utah will be leading a community planting day on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will have to sign a waiver before they can participate.
The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation awarded Stokes Nature Center a grant of $3,000 to assist with the project. The Greenhouse, Perennial Favorites and the City of Providence also provided additional funding and donations.
Stokes Nature Center seeks to “provide nature education and promote outdoor exploration of our natural world,” according to its website. It's the official educational permittee of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and the USDA-designated Logan Canyon Children’s Forest program.