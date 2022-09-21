Stokes Nature Center is looking to begin development on a new outdoor classroom and nature park in Nibley after being awarded $1.9 million in federal funds earlier this month.
Located on the north side of 2600 South near Ridgeline High School, the near 11 acre parcel of land was donated to Stokes in 2003, according to Stokes Executive Director Kendra Penry.
Penry said the funds came from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant was awarded in September after a year-long application process.
To finally get the ball rolling, Penry said, is “very exciting.”
“Our community has wanted to see this resource, as well as our organization,” Penry said, explaining Stokes’ mission is to serve everyone by providing access to nature, education and outdoor exploration. “We know that the valley is growing, and Stokes is also growing, and so this gives us the space to serve more people. … This fulfills our mission in a very big way.”
The grant will cover construction costs, Penry said, though building on the property is complicated by a conservation easement.
“The conservation easement creates a bit of a challenge because we want to be very respectful of that and maintain the wildness and the openness of the space as we develop it,” Penry said. “So we cannot construct any permanent structures on the space. It must be things that can be removed, and it must not damage not only the land but also wildlife that might live there.”
As a result, the structures on the property — including two yurts, wildlife viewing blinds and towers, restrooms, an amphitheater and a pavilion — will be “removable.”
“It will feel more permanent than it is, in most cases," Penry said. "To the casual visitor, it looks permanent, but from the construction side, it is something we could remove if needed.”
Even certain infrastructure is expected to be feasibly nonintrusive. Penry said the restrooms will be stubbed into the Nibley sewer as close to the road as possible.
The project also includes the construction of elevated boardwalks and roughly a mile of trail. Invasive species will be removed, Penry said, and a half-acre water feature will be doubled in size to create “better wildlife habitat.”
“It can overwinter fish and it can serve as nesting ground for fireflies and a stopover for migrating birds,” Penry said. “And that is very much a large cost.”
According to Penry, the project carries a “big price tag” covered only in part by the grant. Around two-thirds is covered by the federal funds. Stokes is still in the process of fundraising the last bit of money needed for the project, Penry said.
“It'll get us started, and help us create something really dynamic and attractive, and encourage people to stay active and healthy and get outdoors,” Penry said.
The project is expected help with Stokes’ create more early childhood learning opportunities and address the nonprofit’s “really immense” preschool waiting list.
“(Stokes has) a waitlist for our preschool that is three times larger than the number of students we can serve at our current location. So this creates a whole new opportunity for us to serve not just the children, but the families of the children that come to our preschool,” Penry said.
According to Penry, the location will also be accessible to other school programs in the area interested in outdoor education.
“We know that outdoor education closes the achievement gap for students from a variety of backgrounds more so than any other type of education,” Penry said.
Though the cause is not precisely clear, Penry said a variety of studies show childhood learning is enhanced by outdoor-based education as opposed to traditional education settings.
“That's why we want people to have access, no matter their age, to the outdoors,” Penry said. “There's also significant research that shows that any sort of outdoor activity — walking or even just having dinner outside — it reduces rates of depression and anxiety and heart disease, and all of these issues that affect so many different people, not just in our valley, but around the world.”
For more information on the project, visit logannature.org.