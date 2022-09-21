stokes nature property

The Stokes Nature Center received a grant to develop this property in Nibley as an outdoor classroom.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Stokes Nature Center is looking to begin development on a new outdoor classroom and nature park in Nibley after being awarded $1.9 million in federal funds earlier this month.

Located on the north side of 2600 South near Ridgeline High School, the near 11 acre parcel of land was donated to Stokes in 2003, according to Stokes Executive Director Kendra Penry.

