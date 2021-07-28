Opening for the first time in almost two years, the Stokes Nature Center will start things off on Aug. 6 with the “Nature All Around Us” exhibit presented by the Natural History Museum of Utah.
According to a statement released Monday, the traveling exhibit features 43 images from the “Show Us Your Nature” photo contest, a challenge that included work from photographers of all levels from around the state. The exhibit also involves interactive videos as well as instruction on how to use "iNaturalist,” — a smartphone app for citizens to identify and document “outdoor discoveries.”
The statewide traveling exhibit will be on display at the nature center throughout the month of August. According to the statement, Stokes will be holding a special edition of “Canyon Conversations” with the creators of the exhibit at noon on Aug. 6.
“On behalf of NHMU, we’re excited to share the stunning nature photography from our fellow Utahns around the state, and to introduce new audiences to some of the cool citizen science projects we are involved in,” said Jason Cryan, executive director for the Natural History Museum of Utah. The exhibit “is meant to help reconnect humans with the natural world, and we think it will.”
Stokes Executive Director Kendra Penry told The Herald Journal bolstering “citizen scientists” has been a longtime goal of the nature center.
Citizen scientists are "really important,” Penry said, explaining that they play a crucial role in monitoring populations of species in and around the state. “It also is great for the people that are the citizen scientists because it’s encouraging them to get outdoors, which is really important for their physical and mental health as well — so it goes both ways.”
Penry said the folks at the nature center are excited to return to some semblance of normalcy since their closure in November 2019.
“It’s great — it is such a relief to be able to be back open,” Penry said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the lengthy closure, Penry said it was used as an opportunity to complete renovations at Stokes. Each exhibit in the nature center underwent a total overhaul, providing a “brand new” experience for everyone, he said.
“Wrapping up all of that just feels like a weight off our shoulders,” Penry said.
Penry described several challenges the nature center faced during the pandemic — chief among them the inability to meet with people in-person.
“The heart and soul of what we do is working with people — getting out into nature with you so that it feels accessible — and we weren’t able to do that,” Penry said. “It was a challenge for our staff to not do the thing that they love the most, it was a challenge for the community to not have that available to them and, of course, the funding part of it was a huge challenge.”
In addition to losing program revenue, Penry said “quite a few” grant-making organizations delayed or halted funding. Despite complications stemming from the pandemic, Penry said the nature center developed new online platforms and actually served more people than they had in the past.
“Clearly people really needed nature,” Penry said. “It just made our work all the more relevant.”
Penry said the nature center will soon be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — adding an extra day for those who want to visit over the weekend. While excited to move back toward more traditional programming, Penry said they plan on maintaining the nature center’s presence online, “simply because it widens our outreach.”