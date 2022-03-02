After almost two years, students and staff returned to the new and improved Ellis Elementary on Monday.
During the construction of the new school, which started in June of 2020, students were bused to Hillcrest Elementary School. This week, students were filled with excitement as they found their new school at an old, familiar location.
“It felt a lot like the week leading up to Christmas or summer break,” said Principal Doug Beach. “It felt like the first day of school, but in February.”
In order to get school started in the new building, faculty and staff at Ellis have been hard at work moving their supplies from Hillcrest. In the week leading up to the opening, teachers would spend their days teaching and their evenings moving necessities to get their classrooms ready.
Ellis Elementary has been around since 1863, and before its demolition it was the oldest continuously operating school in Utah. Many multi-generational families in Cache Valley call Ellis their elementary school.
As an alumnus of the school himself, Beach was excited the new school design would honor the school’s past while gaining modern learning technologies.
“It’s a real cool modern school building, but it kind of looks like a traditional school building, which we were hoping to accomplish,” Beach said.
The superintendent of Logan School District, Frank Schofield, allowed the Ellis community to share input regarding how the school would look, as well as its location. The kept hallmark of the school is its bell-tower and traditional red brick.
A wall inside the school is slated to honor the legacy of Ellis Elementary. Snapshots taken out of the school’s archives will be displayed, along with a written narrative about the school’s history.
“Even though the campus has changed,” Beach said, “we’re still in the same place of Logan that it was 157 years ago.”
Though school is now in session, there is still much work to be done. But for many teachers, parents, and students, having the school back in their community makes it all worth it.
“The anticipation of being in a new school outweighed any frustration or worry that they had about moving mid-year,” said Shana Longhurst, the district’s communications specialist. “It was thrilling to see the excitement of the families to be in this beautiful facility.”
According to Longhurst, after some landscaping and trim work is finished later this spring, the district will host an open house for members of the community.