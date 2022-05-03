Utah State University announced Jane Irungu as the new vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion on Monday, the first to hold the recently created executive-level job.
The position was announced in July 2021, soon after the release of the results from the university’s 2019 diversity and inclusion survey, which found some students felt a lack of belonging on campus, while students with a disability, LGBTQ students, students of color and international students felt less safe in class and found the university to be less welcoming.
The position’s creation was recommended by a diversity and inclusion task force created by USU president Noelle Cockett in 2019 following widespread accusations of sexual assault and widespread gender discrimination in the school’s piano program.
The vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion was described in the announcement as responsible for “guiding practices and creating opportunities to define, assess and promote inclusive excellence, access and cultural proficiency for students, faculty and staff.”
“The opportunity to lead USU in this important role gives me a measure of excitement but also an awareness of the hard work ahead of us,” Irungu said in the announcement. “I would like to start by learning more about USU’s vision for a diverse, equitable and inclusive community. ... There is enthusiasm and commitment to inclusion, and with a collaborative approach — a shared sense of purpose and responsibility — I believe we can collectively continue the advancement of a caring and welcoming community for all.”
Irungu, who has been serving as the associate provost of inclusive excellence at the University of Oklahoma, will begin at USU on July 1. Her previous roles at OU include interim vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer.
“We want to ensure Utah State is a place where all people feel they belong and can thrive,” Cockett said in the hiring announcement. “Dr. Irungu has years of experience working with students, faculty and staff in strategic leadership roles, as well as being a teacher. We’re excited to bring her to USU and confident she’ll be an effective leader.”