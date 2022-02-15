Utah State University announced Matthew Pinner as the new executive director of the Office of Equity, the university’s arm focused on Title IX and affirmative action compliance.
Pinner replaces previous executive director Alison Adams-Perlac, who left the position last October, and takes over for interim executive director Steven Rammell, senior equity investigator at USU.
“I am excited to join the USU family and to help promote campus and community diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” Pinner said in a USU statement announcing the hire on Monday.
The position oversees the design and direction of USU’s compliance with regulations on equal employment opportunity, affirmative action, sexual harassment and other sexual misconduct. Pinner will be the main contact between the university and state and federal agencies overseeing those laws. The executive director reports to USU’s executive vice president and provost, and manages the Office of Equity’s staff in addressing compliance issues at university campuses statewide.
The Office of Equity released survey results last month of student and employee feedback on sexual misconduct on campus, mandated as part of a 2020 settlement with the Department of Justice. The DOJ began an investigation of USU’s practices surrounding sexual misconduct in 2017 following a report in The Salt Lake Tribune of students alleging a failure to investigate multiple sexual assault accusations against former USU football player Torrey Green.
In 2018, the university also published the results of an independent investigation into accusations of sexual harassment in the school’s music department between 1994 and 2012. The investigation found piano program head Gary Amano both discriminated against female students and failed to address alleged sexual harassment by department faculty. Amano’s retirement was announced alongside the investigation.
In the immediate aftermath of the investigation, then-Title IX coordinator Stacy Sturgeon was removed and the office underwent a reorganization, hiring a new director, sexual violence prevention specialist and adding multiple new positions.
Pinner’s last position was as associate director of the equivalent office at the University of Illinois, developing campus sexual misconduct policy and conducting trainings across campus on various discrimination and harassment issues.
“Matthew brings important skills and experience in nondiscrimination, Title IX compliance, as well as in human resources,” USU Provost Frank Galey said in the university’s statement. “The office has made huge strides over the last few years in revising policies and procedures and in training our entire campus community. Pinner’s leadership will help us continue this progress and further improve the university’s prevention and response efforts."
Pinner set to begin at USU on Feb. 23.