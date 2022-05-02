Utah State University announced Linda Nagel as the new dean of the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources.
Nagel will be replacing current dean Chris Luecke, who will end his time as dean in July to return to a position in the USU Department of Watershed Sciences.
“It has been my privilege to lead the Quinney College as dean for the last 10 years,” Luecke said in USU's announcement on Thursday. “The work our college does impacts not only the students who come through but the world at large. I look forward to seeing how the next chapter will be written under the leadership of Dr. Nagel and I am excited to work with her.”
Nagel has experience as a professor working at the University of Minnesota, Michigan Technological University and Colorado State University, where she was also the head in the Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship. She earned a master’s degree in Natural Resource Sciences from Washington State University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from South Dakota State University. She also received a doctorate from the University of Washington in 2000.
“I am thrilled to be joining the S.J. and Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources at Utah State,” Nagel said in the announcement. “QCNR is leading critical work addressing unprecedented natural resource challenges across the West through an array of innovative and interdisciplinary programs that impact the state of Utah, with a global reach that informs policy and management. I am looking forward to working with outstanding faculty, staff and students to support and promote this work during a dynamic, exciting time.”
According to the announcement, Nagel wants to become acquainted with every staff and faculty member in her first months as dean, as well as become familiar with the students and work that is being done in the college.
Nagel gravitated toward forestry and natural resources as a college student, and was excited by the idea that a career in the outdoors was a possibility.
“That curiosity for the natural world has really carried me through my career, both as a scientist but also as an educator,” Nagel said in the announcement. “The privilege to be able to share that with students is so rewarding.”