Utah State University recently announced a new "last-dollar" scholarship in an effort to increase access to affordable education.
The Utah State Promise scholarship will pay any remaining tuition and fees for qualifying students already receiving Pell grants.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for incoming students who may not otherwise have the means to attend college,” Katie Jo North, executive director of New Student Enrollment, stated in a USU media release. “This scholarship will provide higher education access to even more students who want to attend Utah State and helps fulfill our land-grant mission of providing access to learning opportunities throughout the state.”
To be considered, students must meet the following criteria:
— Complete the 2022-2023 FAFSA and be Pell eligible.
— Submit an online application to USU for fall 2022.
— Be a Utah resident and a U.S. citizen, or eligible non-citizen.
— Be a first-time incoming student (not a transfer or returning student).
— Intend to graduate from USU
This scholarship will be available to students at any USU campus, not just Logan. It will be renewable each year for up to four years as long as the student is in good standing and remains Pell-eligible for each subsequent year.
2022-2023 FAFSA applications are currently being accepted and are required to be considered for the scholarship. Students will receive priority if they submit their FAFSA and their Admissions Undergraduate Application for the fall 2022 semester prior to Jan. 10, 2022. For additional information on scholarship criteria and terms, visit usu.edu/promise.