Utah State University announced Wednesday afternoon through an email to all faculty and students that all university events occurring after Thursday will be canceled until April 8.
"With COVID-19 establishing a foothold in so many countries and beginning to spread in the United States, we are in an unprecedented public (health) situation," wrote USU President Noelle Cockett in the email. "This situation calls for unprecedented actions."
While the email did not specify whether sporting events were included, all university travel between Thursday through April 8 will be cancelled.
Faculty were encouraged in the email to “transition to online course delivery if necessary and should create contingency plans to teach their classes remotely."
The postponement applies to USU programs not on the Logan campus, as well, including the Cache County Extension 4-H program. Cache Makers, under the Extension 4-H umbrella but meeting at its makerspace on the BTECH West campus, has postponed several events.
Other entities in the valley are considering similar options as they meet throughout the week.
“Even though this is a worrisome public health situation, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 to the general public is believed to be low,” stated a Facebook post from Logan City School District. “As always, we are committed to the health and safety of our students, personnel, and community.”
Mayor Holly Daines wrote in an email that she will be meeting with Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield on Friday morning to discuss issues that might arise if for some reason schools were closed.
“At this point, we are simply relying on the State and the Bear River Health Department and following their advice,” Daines wrote. “We will be monitoring the situation closely to determine if further measures are required.”
Cache County Executive Craig Buttars said at the Cache County Council meeting on Tuesday evening that they are approaching paid sick leave the same as any other illness and they are looking at accommodations for employees needing to work from home.
“We are looking to address concerns about the Meals on Wheels program and how that transfer is made,” Buttars said.
The program is a source of concern for the county because it is a necessary meal-delivering system for elderly and disabled folks in the valley, and Buttars expressed the importance of taking extra care for that demographic.
For the latest information on the virus and recommendations to slow its spread, visit the Bear River Health Department at brhd.org/coronavirus/, state info at coronavirus.utah.gov or national info at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.