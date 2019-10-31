Utah State University is inviting the public to Women in Research Night, 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Taggart Student Center Evan N. Stevenson Ballroom. The event is free and open to all students, faculty and community members.
Hosted and sponsored by USU’s Year of the Woman, the S.J. and Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources, the College of Science and the Office of Research, the event highlights eight well-known women researchers from USU, one from each college. The researchers will be presenting speed talks about their experiences in the field.
“This is a way to celebrate our faculty here and showcase our women in science and academia,” said Maria Catalano, USU student and president of the Quinney College of Natural Resources Student Council. “It is also a great way for students to be inspired and find potential research mentors.”
Refreshments and a Q&A with presenters will close the evening.