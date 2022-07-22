Support Local Journalism

The new Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine is officially USU’s ninth college after receiving required approvals from university and state higher education governing groups. Leading the new college as interim dean is Dirk Vanderwall, who has served as head of USU’s Department of Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences and associate dean for the School of Veterinary Medicine since USU became part of the Washington-Idaho-Montana-Utah (WIMU) Regional Program in Veterinary Medicine 10 years ago.

“USU is fortunate to have a veterinarian, educator, scientist, and administrator of Dr. Vanderwall's caliber to lead the complex and substantial efforts to develop this demanding professional degree program,” said USU President Noelle E. Cockett. “This is an exciting time of growth and that always comes with challenges, but our faculty and administrative team are enthusiastic about the opportunities we will provide for more veterinary medicine students. The College of Veterinary Medicine will also be an important aspect of USU's mission of education and service to people in Utah and the western region."

