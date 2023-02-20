The plan was to pile 4,000 people into the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Friday night in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most cookies dunked simultaneously into milk.
Or so the Utah State University Athletics Department hoped.
The attempt took place just after the first rotation of USU’s gymnastics meet against Southern Utah University. The audience was carefully instructed on the cookie-dunking process beforehand in order to meet the Guinness World Records standard. Volunteers like Jake Russell were there to make sure all went as planned.
“We do have to be kind of strict about it,” Russell said. “I'm gonna be here making sure people dunk at the right time, making sure people will take a bite at the right time.”
After the dunking, spirits were high. People enjoyed the rest of their free cookies and cheered on the athletes through their routines. It lasted up until Nash stepped up to the mic with bad news — the world record was not broken.
Associate Athletic Director Bobby Nash said it was the finale of a weeks-long process that involved hours of planning and around 150 volunteers.
“We were finalizing details all the way up until 6:05,” he said. “It was really kind of an all hands on deck effort to get those things ready.”
Nash said there were not enough people to compete with the current record held by the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana. Ticket scans counted 2,799 people in the building at the time of the attempt, about 500 below the amount needed to break the record.
Nevertheless, Nash said the night was a big success.
“If we only wanted to beat the record, I would have done it tonight at our men's game that's sold out,” Nash said. “It wasn't just about breaking that record. It was really about just exposing more of our students and more of our fans to our gymnastics team.”
Nash said the turnout was a top-10 crowd in recent history. And though USU didn’t win the meet, they had their highest score of the season.
Many guests left the spectrum disappointed to not be a part of record-breaking history, but USUSA Student Advocate Vice President Ethan Conlee said watching a great performance from the gymnasts made the night worth it.
“They're incredible athletes, right?” he said. “So, it's still a bunch of fun to watch.”
