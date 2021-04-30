Utah State University and a governmental research arm based in Scotland recently formed a partnership to collaborate on research in environmental and agricultural science.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between USU President Noelle Cockett and Colin Campbell, chief executive of the James Hutton Institute, during a virtual meeting on April 20, the university stated in a news release.
“Utah State University faculty are dedicated to … work that significantly addresses climate change in the Mountain West region,” Cockett said. “The global partnership … will lead to a more sustainable future, particularly by improving the world's food supply.”
Campbell commented, in part, that “this partnership represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity to realize scientific collaboration between a world-leading science organization and a thriving research university known and respected around the world.”
USU’s agricultural heritage dates back to its founding in 1888, when the institution was known as the Agricultural College of Utah. More than a century later, the school continues to highlight its research mission and agriculture roots — with a focal point being the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, led by dean Ken White, who is also vice president of USU Extension.
The purpose of the Institute — named after James Hutton, an 18th century Scottish geologist and agriculturalist — is to utilize research to understand global issues and provide management and technological solutions to address them. It employs some 500 people, including post-graduate researchers.
Ian Houston is the president and Washington D.C. ambassador of the Scottish Business Network. He helped initiate contacts that led to the new agreement. In a USU news release, he said while many people might think of agriculture as “something of the past, this business and research sector is vibrant, modern, and innovative in the current global and local economy.”
White states the agreement between the university and the Hutton Institute “reinforces” the school’s role in research, particularly in the areas of land, water and air quality. He said USU’s department of plant, soils and climate have already worked to address these research areas and the agreement will “expand those opportunities.”
Paul Johnson, head of the aforementioned department, who attended the virtual meeting with Cockett, was pleased with the agreement.
“It’s just the beginning, truly, but it’s a good starting point,” he said in an interview with The Herald Journal.
Johnson is going to start trying to find “natural potential collaborations” that the Hutton Institute could work on with his department’s faculty. He also envisions graduate plant, soil and climate students and faculty traveling to Scotland to work with the Institute on occasion.
“I like to say staying overseas or having significant experiences like that makes the world bigger and smaller at the same time,” Johnson said. “They realize the opportunities and the wealth and diversity of people. It also makes (the world) smaller because they realize they’re like us, too.”
Though the missions of USU and the institute are similar, Campbell noted there are differences between the two entities, which “will lead faculty researchers and students to develop more creative solutions to local and global challenges.”
One issue that’s directly relevant to Utah, as far as the environment and food security is concerned, is the state’s population growth, Cockett said. The upward trend “puts pressure on land and water and directly impacts … sustainable agricultural practices crucial in Utah and to ensure the global food supply,” the university news release states.
Though the USU president did not mention it in the release, her comments on Utah’s population is timely, given the 2020 Census figures were announced earlier in the week. Utah’s resident population — not counting those living outside the U.S. — increased by over 500,000 people since the last Census was taken in 2010, according to a data table provided by the government agency.