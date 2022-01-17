Last week, Utah State University announced the release of land acknowledgement statements, the culmination of a year-long committee process. The statements are intended to acknowledge the university’s land once belonged to Indigenous peoples, that those peoples still have a connection to the land and, in some cases, to note the land was unfairly seized.
“It’s important to share our Utah Tribal nations are alive and maintain very resilient communities within the state of Utah,” said Marilyn Cuch, of the Hunkpapa Lakota, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North and South Dakota, in the announcement. “And it’s even more essential for people to understand that we are not relics, but that we are self-governing tribal entities and nations within the United States.”
Cuch, a senior secondary education lecturer at USU’s Uintah Basin campus, chaired the land acknowledgment group, working with six other USU employees as well as tribal representatives throughout the state.
The committee developed initial statements before taking them to the tribal leaders, who provided clarification and wording changes for each unique acknowledgment, Cuch told The Herald Journal.
After the tribal leaders’ feedback, the project then went before Indigenous students, faculty, staff and alumni at USU. Their response was overall positive, but the student group in particular was interested in further action. Cuch said she agrees with many of the ideas raised by students, but emphasized the usefulness of the statements in educating the broader populace on Indigenous peoples’ history.
“We have to remember that people don’t even know the history of Indigenous people. Even in areas where we are right on Indigenous land in the midst of a reservation, they don’t know the history. So we have to really be sure that as we go forward that we do this in an educational way,” she said.
USU released 25 campus-specific statements alongside a broader general use statement for the university as a whole. The statements cover 24 locations in Utah and one in Colorado. Each is a variation on the core structure of acknowledging the campus resides on the traditional, ancestral and in many cases contemporary lands of a given tribe.
While many include further specific context, each ends by affirming tribal or Indigenous “sovereignty, history and experiences.”
Between the campuses, USU operates on land once or currently owned or used by each of the eight sovereign tribal nations in Utah: the Confederated Tribes of Goshute, Navajo Nation, Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute, Skull Valley Band of Goshute, White Mesa Community of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and Ute Indian Tribe. USU’s center in Durango, Colorado, lies on the traditional lands of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe and the Weeminuche Band of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe. The Pueblo of Zuni (A:shiwi) and Hopi Tribe are also included in some statements.
“That was one of the things that was really important in these statements, making sure we connected with all of the tribes in the state of Utah,” said committee member Melissa Tehee in the USU release. Tehee, a citizen of Cherokee Nation, is an assistant psychology professor and director of the American Indian Support Project at USU.
Founded in 1888 as a land-grant university, USU has a greater connection than many schools to the land and original owners of its campuses. High Country News reported in 2020 that USU received 1,492 land parcels of expropriated Indigenous land amounting to 197,401 acres through the Morrill Act of 1862. USU sold much of this land, but still owned nearly 28,000 acres of surface rights as of 2019.
Cuch said the university’s history was a “key component” of the acknowledgments, in both their formation and collaboration with tribal leaders.
“We wanted to make sure that we had specific statements from all of the USU campuses,” she said. “Each one of them becomes a little bit different. We also discussed in some of them the treaties of where the land was ceded. We did not say, ‘We’re going to do this by ourselves.’ One of our alumni and USU supporters, Darren Parry from the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone, wrote a wonderful statement for Logan, and there were pieces of it we just could not change.”
Locally, the Logan, Tremonton and Brigham City statements recognize their place on the lands of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. Parry, the former chairman of Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, worked with the group, participating in a land acknowledgment workshop series last February.
“I always look at land acknowledgments as a great starting point, that we can start here and then work on making things better, not only for Native Americans but other marginalized groups,” Parry said in the university release. “I love land acknowledgments, and I love the fact that Utah State is such a unique animal in that they have campuses in different areas of the state.”
Following the University of Utah, USU is the second university in the state to release an official land acknowledgment statement. Salt Lake Community College also released an acknowledgment in 2021.
Land acknowledgements have gained traction within the last decade throughout academic spaces, municipalities and businesses. While such acknowledgments at USU were previously informal and delivered on an event-by-event basis, the establishment of official statements aims to standardize and specify.
Just over a year ago, USU President Noelle Cockett announced the working group to create the land acknowledgment statements in order to “recognize and respect Native American peoples as the original stewards of USU land.”
“As Utah’s land-grant institution, it is important to remember that our campuses — from Logan to Blanding — rest on the land of multiple native nations,” Cockett said in a statement at the time. “The land acknowledgement demonstrates respect for the historic and contemporary presence of Indigenous peoples in Utah, while recognizing their legacy. I am proud of the work the committee will undertake to help educate our campus and community about this land and our relationships with it and one another.”
Following the full release of the statements, Cuch said the university was looking to develop a more in-depth webpage to accompany the acknowledgments as an educational resource.
“Our next step is to flesh that out even more and make sure that there’s a greater context about the history of the Indigenous peoples where USU campuses reside,” she said.
The general use statement reads:
“As a land-grant institution, Utah State University campuses and centers reside and operate on the territories of the eight tribes of Utah, who have been living, working, and residing on this land from time immemorial. These tribes are the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Indians, Navajo Nation, Ute Indian Tribe, Northwestern Band of Shoshone, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute, Skull Valley Band of Goshute, and White Mesa Band of the Ute Mountain Ute. We acknowledge these lands carry the stories of these Nations and their struggles for survival and identity. We recognize Elders past and present as peoples who have cared for, and continue to care for, the land. In offering this land acknowledgment, we affirm Indigenous self-governance history, experiences, and resiliency of the Native people who are still here today.”
All 25 location-specific statements can be viewed in full online at: www.usu.edu/president/initiatives/land-acknowledgment.