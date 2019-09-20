Despite rainy weather, dozens of Utah State University students, faculty, and staff gathered on the Quad at 11:30 a.m. Friday to participate in the Global Climate Strike.
The event was part of a worldwide movement dedicated to ending the use of fossil fuels and drawing attention to what many consider an ongoing climate crisis. Thousands of people, many of them students, marched in cities around the world to participate.
Participants at USU listened to live music and speakers as they signed petitions and made signs from recycled cardboard in preparation for their march to the Historic Cache County Courthouse, which began at 3 p.m.
This story will be updated.