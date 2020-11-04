Utah State University Libraries is looking for contributions to the U.S. Election Reflections Collecting Project. While the goal is to preserve northern Utahns’ reaction to the 2020 presidential election, anyone is welcome to participate.
All participants will be asked to share their personal reactions, opinions or reflections in a short survey that will open Friday, Oct. 30.
This project builds on over 200 reflections that were gathered during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the 2018 U.S. midterm election. These reflections have been preserved and made available online at https://digital.lib.usu.edu/digital/collection/p16944coll31.
“We started this project the morning after the 2016 presidential election,” said Jennifer Duncan, head of Special Collections and Archives. “We wanted to create a space where everyone could share their reactions, regardless of whether they were encouraged or discouraged by the outcome. We hope this collection will give future researchers insight into the political climate of our time.”
Participants can write their reactions or share their own social media posts through the survey at https://usu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cI7yZcDOgInbPzn. Participants do not need to include their names or other personally identifying information in order to contribute.
“We hope this project will show and preserve the complex and nuanced perspectives of our local community as they reflect on national politics and the ways in which it impacts their lives and their hopes for the future,” said Liz Woolcott, head of cataloging and metadata services.
As part of the USU Libraries mission to gather and preserve voices from northern Utah, Duncan hopes this project will allow future researchers to better understand the diversity of political thought in Cache Valley.
To participate in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election Reflections Collection, visit https://tinyurl.com/electionreflections2020.