It's common for sports fans to get caught up in the final score of a game. But as entertaining as sports can be, at the end of the day they are just games.
From Sept. 6 through Sept. 9, Utah State University and Weber State University will be competing in something with larger ramifications than March Madness or any conference championship — the 19th annual Blood Battle organized by the American Red Cross.
According to Michael Smauldon, the executive director of the American Red Cross’ northern Utah and southern Wyoming chapter, USU has bested WSU “for about 10 years straight.” He said last year was extremely close.
Though he believes USU has taken pride in repeatedly winning the Blood Battle, USU junior and Student Advocate Vice President Ethan Conlee said he believes in a bigger picture.
“For me, it’s sort of a civic responsibility thing,” Conlee said. “People need blood and I’ve got blood.”
This year, both universities are aiming to donate 500 units of blood — which Smauldon sees as a real possibility considering the success of the event in the past.
“As far as the amount of blood donated, this is definitely one of our most successful events of the year and we are really looking forward to it,” Smauldon said.
Though Conlee said the total units of blood produced is more important than who wins, he did have some friendly banter for WSU.
“All I can say is that close doesn’t put you on the scoreboard, Weber State,” Conlee said. “So best of luck, but I don’t expect to lose.”
Smauldon hopes the friendly competition will encourage students from both universities to get out and donate, with hopes of aiding in what the Red Cross is calling “the worst blood shortage in over a decade.”
Even though many might be hesitant around needles, Conlee — who has donated at the event each year since being on campus — had words of encouragement for newcomers.
“You just have to remind yourself that people need blood and they need these surgeries,” Conlee said. “It is a small sacrifice for the potential to save lives or to improve someone’s quality of life.”
Those looking to donate at USU can schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org using the code BLEEDBLUE in the search box on the top right of the webpage. Folks can also visit the Taggart Student Center on campus for a potential walk-in appointment.