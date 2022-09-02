Blood Battle (copy)

In this 2015 file photo, a Red Cross collection technician prepares to draw blood from a Utah State University student at the Taggart Student Center during the annual “Blood Battle.”

 John Zsiray/Herald Journal

It's common for sports fans to get caught up in the final score of a game. But as entertaining as sports can be, at the end of the day they are just games.

From Sept. 6 through Sept. 9, Utah State University and Weber State University will be competing in something with larger ramifications than March Madness or any conference championship — the 19th annual Blood Battle organized by the American Red Cross.

