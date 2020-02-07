Utah State University has partnered with the University of Colorado Boulder, Western Colorado University, and the Outdoor Industry Association to create the Outdoor Industry Business Certificate program, a set of continuing education certificates that will be unveiled later this year.
The Outdoor Industry Business Certificate program is designed for industry professionals looking to further their industry knowledge, or for those interested in pursuing a career in the outdoor industry.
All certificates in the Outdoor Industry Business Certificate suite will be comprised of four online, self-paced, noncredit courses, led by university faculty. The certificates will focus on the OIA’s three primary areas of focus: public policy, increasing outdoor participation and sustainable business innovation
Utah State University’s certificate will focus on sustainability in product design and supply chain. Faculty from USU’s Outdoor Product & Design Program will teach courses on the circular economy, sustainability marketing, the Higg Index, and other sustainability tools and supply chains.
For more information about Outdoor Business Certificates, visit outdoorindustry.org/OIBC.